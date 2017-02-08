Shell sets out Brent oil field decommissioning plans

Energy giant wants to leave parts of the four Brent platforms in the North Sea.

Brent Alpha: Steel support jacket will be removed but legs will remain. HEMEDIA

Energy giant Shell is set to lodge plans to decommission the Brent oil field.

The company intends to remove upper section of the 30,000-tonne steel structure which supports the Brent Alpha platform, along with the upper sections of all four Brent facilities.

However, it wants to leave parts of the structures in place, including the concrete and steel legs of Brent Alpha.

Environmental groups have raised concerns about the scheme, which will be the first major North Sea decommissioning project.

A 60-day consultation on the plans was launched on Wednesday.

Brent decommissioning asset manager Duncan Manning said: "After an extensive and in-depth study period, the submission of Shell's Brent decommissioning programme marks another important milestone in the history of the Brent oil and gas field.

'We believe that our recommendations are safe, technically achievable, environmentally sound and financially responsible.' Brent decommissioning asset manager Duncan Manning

"Shell has undertaken thorough analysis, extensive scientific research and detailed consultation with over 180 stakeholder organisations over the past ten years.

"Working within the tightly defined regulatory process, we believe that our recommendations are safe, technically achievable, environmentally sound and financially responsible.

"Shell encourages all those with an interest in the decommissioning of the Brent field to review, reflect on and respond to this consultation document."

WWF Scotland director Lang Banks said the environmental charity would "carefully examine" Shell's 4000-page plans.

'Shell should do the right thing and remove these potentially polluting materials.' WWF Scotland director Lang banks

"The rules already allow for companies to seek permission to leave some material behind - such as the massive concrete legs - where moving it would pose an unacceptable risk to staff or the environment. We accept this principle.

"If the oil within the cells and some of the drill cuttings occur above limits that internationally agreed standards recommend they should be removed in order to prevent damage to the environment.

"The main thing preventing this from being done in this particular case is the cost. Shell should do the right thing and remove these potentially polluting materials."

"If done right, it could open the door for this country to lead a new multi-billion pound, global decommissioning industry that could create thousands of jobs as we continue our transition away from fossil fuels," he added.

The North Sea decommissioning sector could be worth more than £17bn over the next decade, according to industry body Oil and Gas UK.

More than 100 platforms will be completely or partially removed, with around 1800 wells scheduled to be plugged and 4600 miles of pipeline decommissioned.

The market was estimated to be worth around £2bn in 2015.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will visit Aberdeen on Wednesday to announce plans to create a £5m decommissioning fund for the oil and gas industry.

