Images of missing kayaker's clothes issued as search continues

Dominic Jackson, 35, was last seen on Saturday after setting off in his kayak on the Moray coast.

Police searching for a missing kayaker have released images of the clothes he was thought to be wearing when he disappeared.

Dominic Jackson was last seen on Saturday morning in the Cullen area of Moray and is thought to have set off in his kayak from nearby Portsoy Harbour, where his VW Transporter van was later found.

A major land, sea and air search has been ongoing since Sunday night but the 35-year-old has not been found.

Officers have now released images of a jacket and buoyancy aid Mr Jackson was thought to be wearing when he vanished.

Police are urging members of the public to get in touch if they come across either item.

The jacket was bright yellow, with blue zips, and black cuffs and waist band.

The buoyancy aid was blue and grey with yellow zips.

Inspector Kevin Goldie, who is leading the search, said: "Through extensive enquiries, we have reason to believe that Dominic may have been wearing this jacket and buoyancy aid when he went missing.

"We have no positive sightings of these items as yet and I would urge anyone who comes across anything similar to contact police as a matter of urgency."

The alarm was raised on Sunday after Mr Jackson failed to return to his home in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, sparking a major search operation involving the police, coastguard and RNLI.

A kayak believed to belong to Mr Jackson, who had only recently taken up the sport, was found near Wick, Caithness, on Monday.

A piece of safety equipment which had been attached to the kayak was discovered on Tuesday at Porknockie, Moray.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland dog units joined in with foot searches stretching from Cullen to Buckie, while police divers carried out searches of the coastline.

A police helicopter has also been scouring the sea from Fraserburgh to Lossiemouth for any signs of Mr Jackson.

Insp Goldie added: "Our colleagues in the north have also been carrying out searches on foot following the recovery of a kayak near Lybster yesterday, which we believe to be Dominic's.

"This is challenging terrain and the dangers search teams are facing both there and on the north east coast cannot be underestimated.

"I am aware that some volunteers are carrying out searches independently, and I completely understand the need to help.

"I would, however, like to reiterate that your safety must come first and would encourage people to find other ways to assist Dominic's family at this difficult time.

"In particular I would completely discourage anyone from entering the water - we have not deployed specially trained staff today due to dangerous conditions and I would also advise members of the public to not put themselves at risk."

In a statement released on Monday, his family said: "We are desperately worried for Dominic and would urge him to make contact with his family or police to let us know he is OK.

"This is completely out of character and we just want him home.

"We would also like to thank local people who are assisting with the search."

The search is expected to resume again on Thursday.

