Bereaved parents call for overhaul of midwife units

Nevaeh Stewart died shortly after being born at Montrose Maternity Unit in September 2012.

Hospital: The maternity unit in Montrose (file pic). Google 2016

The parents of a baby girl who died hours after she born are urging the NHS to overhaul community midwife units.

Nevaeh Stewart was seriously ill when she was born at Montrose Maternity Unit in September 2012.

An emergency neonatal team was called from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, but when they arrived two hours later it was too late to save Nevaeh.

After a lengthy fatal accident inquiry, Nevaeh's parents, from Auchenblae in Aberdeenshire, now want families to be given detailed information about the risks of having a water birth at a midwife unit.

Mother Kimberley Stewart told STV: "When she came out of the water and I was holding her she was very quiet and pale and floppy, not as rigid as babies usually are. And she never let out a huge cry like you would usually expect."

Husband Gary added: "NHS Tayside were of the opinion that the community midwifery units were acceptable emergency response blackspots, because that's exactly what they were.

"They were content to allow for the possibility of not being able to attend these units at all, but a home birth would get a 999 response.

"It's a life and death situation you're potentially making, which we did make but we didn't have the information to make that decision and tragically we've paid the biggest price you can for that."

Since Nevaeh's death, NHS Tayside has introduced video links to midwife units allowing specialists to see ill babies sooner.

And crucially for Nevaeh's parents, midwifes now have the option to call 999.

Ms Stewart said: "I feel the time we spent with her after she died holds more special memories than the time she was actually alive.

"She fought for just shy of two hours and she should have received that specialist care far sooner than she did."

The findings of the fatal accident inquiry will be issued at a later date.

