Missing kayaker's mobile phone found as search continues

Dominic Jackson, 35, failed to return home after setting out from Portsoy Harbour on Saturday.

Dominic Jackson: Kayaker has not been seen for five days.

A mobile phone belonging to a missing sea kayaker has been found.

Dominic Jackson was last seen by dogwalkers near Findlater Castle, Moray, on Saturday afternoon after setting off from Portsoy Harbour earlier that day.

He was reported missing on Sunday night when he failedto return home to Laurencekirk.

The 35-year-old's kayak was discovered almost 80 miles away near Lybster, Caithness, on Monday.

His mobile phone was later found in a waterpoof compartment of the craft and contains pictures taken in and around Portsoy Harbour on Saturday.

Searches are expected to continue on Thursday morning with the help of the coastguard and RNLI, but members of the public helping with the effort were urged to take care.

Dozens of volunteers have joined the search, including Mr Jackson's father Dominic and brother Stuart.

Family members have chartered a boat from a local skipper to search caves in the area and teams of drone pilots are searching coast around Banff from the sky.

Speaking from Australia, Mr Jackson's sister Ellie said: "The family would like to thank all the countless search and rescue teams braving the conditions to bring Dom home safe.

"But there are also countless people behind the scenes working to support those out searching.

"Our main message, and one which Dom would himself would support, is that no one is to take any risks beyond their level of expertise or confidence that might endanger themselves.

"Dom is a tough little nut - his nickname is Peanut in the family and Action Jackson amongst his friends.

"We are all praying for a miracle now to bring Dom home safe but still hoping nonetheless."

On Wednesday, police released pictures of clothing he is believed to have been wearing when he vanished.

Inspector Kevin Goldie, who is leading the search, said: "Through extensive enquiries, we have reason to believe that Dominic may have been wearing this jacket and buoyancy aid when he went missing.

"We have no positive sightings of these items as yet and I would urge anyone who comes across anything similar to contact police as a matter of urgency."

Mr Jackson is believed to have been in the Cullen area of Moray between 10.30am and 11am on Saturday, where he asked locals about the best place to go kayaking.

A piece of safety equipment which had been attached to the kayak was discovered on Tuesday at Portknockie, Moray.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.