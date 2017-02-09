  • STV
  • MySTV

Missing kayaker's mobile phone found as search continues

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Dominic Jackson, 35, failed to return home after setting out from Portsoy Harbour on Saturday.

Dominic Jackson: Kayaker has not been seen for five days.
Dominic Jackson: Kayaker has not been seen for five days.

A mobile phone belonging to a missing sea kayaker has been found.

Dominic Jackson was last seen by dogwalkers near Findlater Castle, Moray, on Saturday afternoon after setting off from Portsoy Harbour earlier that day.

He was reported missing on Sunday night when he failedto return home to Laurencekirk.

The 35-year-old's kayak was discovered almost 80 miles away near Lybster, Caithness, on Monday.

His mobile phone was later found in a waterpoof compartment of the craft and contains pictures taken in and around Portsoy Harbour on Saturday.

Searches are expected to continue on Thursday morning with the help of the coastguard and RNLI, but members of the public helping with the effort were urged to take care.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=12yd6cQ_m7Qa8fMHCThJgHPbGbxY&ll=58.13490560504256%2C-2.886571755859336&z=9 | googlemap

Dozens of volunteers have joined the search, including Mr Jackson's father Dominic and brother Stuart.

Family members have chartered a boat from a local skipper to search caves in the area and teams of drone pilots are searching coast around Banff from the sky.

Speaking from Australia, Mr Jackson's sister Ellie said: "The family would like to thank all the countless search and rescue teams braving the conditions to bring Dom home safe.

"But there are also countless people behind the scenes working to support those out searching.

"Our main message, and one which Dom would himself would support, is that no one is to take any risks beyond their level of expertise or confidence that might endanger themselves.

"Dom is a tough little nut - his nickname is Peanut in the family and Action Jackson amongst his friends.

"We are all praying for a miracle now to bring Dom home safe but still hoping nonetheless."

On Wednesday, police released pictures of clothing he is believed to have been wearing when he vanished.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1380244-images-of-missing-kayaker-s-clothes-issued-as-search-continues/ | default

Inspector Kevin Goldie, who is leading the search, said: "Through extensive enquiries, we have reason to believe that Dominic may have been wearing this jacket and buoyancy aid when he went missing.

"We have no positive sightings of these items as yet and I would urge anyone who comes across anything similar to contact police as a matter of urgency."

Mr Jackson is believed to have been in the Cullen area of Moray between 10.30am and 11am on Saturday, where he asked locals about the best place to go kayaking.

A piece of safety equipment which had been attached to the kayak was discovered on Tuesday at Portknockie, Moray.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1380015-major-land-and-sea-search-under-way-for-missing-kayaker/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.