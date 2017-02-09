Woman dies after fire rips through house in Aberdeenshire

Blaze broke out at a house in the centre of Braemar at around 6am on Thursday.

Blaze: Firefighters attended the incident in Braemar. STV

A woman has died following a house fire in Aberdeenshire.

The blaze broke out at a home in the centre of Braemar at around 6am on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the blaze was brought under control.

No one else is believed to have been injured in the fire.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called to a fire at a house between Hillside Drive and Kindrochit Drive at 6.05am.

"There has been a fatality."

