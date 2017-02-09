One dead after fire tears through house in Aberdeenshire
The fire broke out at a house in the centre of Braemar at around 6am on Thursday.
One person has died in a house fire in Aberdeenshire.
The emergency services were called to the scene and the blaze is under control.
Nobody else is believed to have been injured in the fire.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called to a fire at a house between Hillside Drive and Kindrochit Drive at 6.05am.
"There has been a fatality."
