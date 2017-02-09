Man charged over '£10,000 raid' at Stagecoach depot

The incident reportedly happened at Aberdeen bus station in December.

Stagecoach: Man charged following bus depot break-in (file pic). PA

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged break-in and theft of more than £10,000 from a Stagecoach bus depot.

The incident is said to have taken place at Aberdeen bus station in the early hours of December 19.

A 37-year-old man from Glasgow has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is expected to appear in court.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A man has been charged in connection with an alleged high-value theft from Stagecoach in Aberdeen on December 19.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he will appear in court at a later date."

Detective inspector Allan Shaw said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted us throughout our inquiry."

