Man charged over '£10,000 raid' at Stagecoach depot
The incident reportedly happened at Aberdeen bus station in December.
A man has been charged in connection with an alleged break-in and theft of more than £10,000 from a Stagecoach bus depot.
The incident is said to have taken place at Aberdeen bus station in the early hours of December 19.
A 37-year-old man from Glasgow has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is expected to appear in court.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A man has been charged in connection with an alleged high-value theft from Stagecoach in Aberdeen on December 19.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he will appear in court at a later date."
Detective inspector Allan Shaw said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted us throughout our inquiry."
