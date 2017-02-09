Body discovered in search for missing sea kayaker

Dominic Jackson was last seen by dogwalkers near Findlater Castle, Moray, on Saturday.

Dominic Jackson: Unidentified body found in search for kayaker.

A body has been found in the search for a missing sea kayaker.

Dominic Jackson was last seen by dogwalkers near Findlater Castle, Moray, on Saturday afternoon.

He had set off from Portsoy Harbour earlier that day and was reported missing on Sunday night when he failed to return home to Laurencekirk.

The 35-year-old's kayak was discovered almost 80 miles away near Lybster, Caithness, on Monday.

A body, which has not yet been identified, was found in the Highlands on Thursday.

Dozens of volunteers have joined the search for Mr Jackson, including his father Dominic and brother Stuart.

Family members chartered a boat to search caves in the area on Thursday and drone pilots were searching the coast around Banff from the sky.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.