RAF Typhoons intercept Russian bombers near Shetland Islands

Fighters scrambled to monitor pair of Tu-160 Blackjacks in 'area of interest'.

Typhoon: Jets were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby (file pic). SWNS

Typhoons were scrambled to intercept Russian bombers nearing British airspace, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

Jets from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby intercepted two Tupolev Tu-160 "Blackjack" heavy bombers as they flew in international airspace close to the Shetland Islands before heading south along the west coast of Ireland.

It is understood that French fighter planes joined the operation before the Blackjacks changed course to head back to Russia.

A Royal Air Force spokesman said: "We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers while they were in the UK area of interest.

"At no point did the Russian aircraft enter UK territorial airspace."

Russian aircraft flying close to UK and Nato airspace is a fairly common occurrence, with 100 interceptions over Europe in 2014 alone.

