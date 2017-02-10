  • STV
  • MySTV

New £180m oil and gas research centre to open in Aberdeen

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The Oil and Gas Technology Centre will help develop new technology for the North Sea.

North Sea: Research centre due to open (file pic).
North Sea: Research centre due to open (file pic).

A £180m research centre created to support Scotland's struggling oil and gas industry is due to open in Aberdeen.

The Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) will help develop new technology for the North Sea and back innovative projects.

The not-for-profit enterprise will be launched by the UK Government's minister for Scotland Lord Dunlop on Friday.

OGTC chairman Sir Ian Wood said: "The Oil and Gas Technology Centre has moved quickly from concept, through business case development, to its launch today, as a standalone organisation.

"With clear long-term global aspirations, our success will provide the magnet to encourage a significant proportion of our high tech supply chain sector to remain in the region beyond the North Sea era."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1370343-untapped-north-sea-oil-very-significant-opportunity/ | default

Among the OGTC's first projects are schemes to halve the cost of drilling wells, cut maintenance costs, and unlock three billion barrels of oil "stranded" in smaller wells.

The centre has been established with funding from the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

The University of Aberdeen and the Robert Gordon University have also agreed to develop a Centre of Excellence for Field Life Extension and Decommissioning.

It will focus on making the UK Continental Shelf more economic and support the burgeoning decommissioning sector.

There are reportedly up to 20 billion barrels of oil and gas still to be recovered from the North Sea, but a decline in exploration and drilling as a result of the oil downturn has cast the long-term future of the industry into doubt.

Companies including Shell and BP have recently sold off stakes in major North Sea projects.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1380198-shell-sets-out-brent-oil-field-decommissioning-plans/ | default

Ahead of the event on Friday, Lord Dunlop said: "It's great to see the Oil and Gas Technology Centre open officially today.

"It will have a vital role in driving innovation and diversification in our oil and gas industry.

"The opening of the centre is a really significant first step in delivering the £250 million Aberdeen City Region Deal, spearheaded by the UK Government.

"The deal will make a huge difference to the economy of the north east, helping to boost jobs and increase prosperity for generations to come."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.