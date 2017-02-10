Lorry and car collide shutting A944 road in Aberdeenshire
One person is believed to be trapped in the car following the crash near the Loch of Skene.
A lorry and a car have collided in Aberdeenshire.
One person is believed to be trapped in the car following the crash at 11.40am near the Loch of Skene.
The A944 road has been shut while the emergency services deal with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A call came in at 11.40am about a crash on the A944 near the Loch of Skene involving a lorry and a car.
"There are reports of a person trapped in the car and the road is completely closed.
"An ambulance is at the scene."
