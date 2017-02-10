Offshore union threatens North Sea strikes in pay row

Unite members rejecting a pay deal could lead to prolonged action, industry warned.

North Sea: Union wants all members to get a pay rise (file pic). STV

An offshore union has warned more North Sea strikes could take place by summer.

Unite members are preparing to vote on a fresh pay offer from the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) after turning down an earlier deal.

The union has threatened that a vote to reject the deal could lead to "sustained strike action".

Hundreds of oil workers took part in the first North Sea strikes in a generation last summer.

In a letter to members seen by STV News, Unite wrote: "Should the OCA pay offer be rejected then it's more likely that we will be looking at sustained periods of strike action over the coming months and possibly throughout the summer should the return from an industrial action ballot give union members that legal mandate to strike."

Unite wants all OCA employees to receive a pay increase under any new agreement.

However, the OCA had said only workers paid below the minimum rate would automatically benefit and it would be down to individual companies to negotiate with staff.

The OCA is the leading body representing offshore contractors in the North Sea.

