Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by lorry
The man was struck by the vehicle on the A96 in Elgin, Moray.
A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a lorry on the A96 in Elgin.
The man was hit by the vehicle on West Road near the BP petrol station in the Moray town at around 1pm on Saturday.
He was taken to nearby Dr Gray's hospital where his condition is described as life-threatening.
The A96 has been closed between the junction with Wittet Drive and the roundabout beside the hospital.
The road closure is expected to be in place for several hours while police carry out road collision investigations.
Local diversions have been put in place.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.