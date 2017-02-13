Trainspotting 2 screening 'attack' leads to police probe

The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday at the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen.

Trainspotting 2: The incident occurred during a screening. PA

Police are appealing for information after a potential assault took place at a cinema in Aberdeen.

The possible incident is said to have occurred on Thursday around 9.15pm during a screening of T2 Trainspotting at the Belmont Filmhouse.

Officers received a call on Thursday evening and are now investigating the circumstances.

They are also appealing for anyone who has information, or was in the cinema at the time, to contact them.

A spokeswoman said: "Police were alerted to a report of a potential assault at the Belmont cinema on Thursday at 9.15pm.

"Enquiries are on going and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101".

Belmont Filmhouse: T2 Trainspotting was on show. STV

