Trainspotting 2 screening 'attack' leads to police probe
The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday at the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen.
Police are appealing for information after a potential assault took place at a cinema in Aberdeen.
The possible incident is said to have occurred on Thursday around 9.15pm during a screening of T2 Trainspotting at the Belmont Filmhouse.
Officers received a call on Thursday evening and are now investigating the circumstances.
They are also appealing for anyone who has information, or was in the cinema at the time, to contact them.
A spokeswoman said: "Police were alerted to a report of a potential assault at the Belmont cinema on Thursday at 9.15pm.
"Enquiries are on going and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101".
