Fight breaks out during Michael Jackson tribute concert

Police called to assist security staff at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.

HMT: Two men involved in disturbance (file pic). Flickr/ kyz - http://www.flickr.com/photos/kyz/3154636352/

A fight broke out between two men at a Michael Jackson tribute concert.

The incident occurred during a performance of Thriller Live at His Majesty's Theatre (HMT) in Aberdeen on Friday night.

Police were called to assist security staff at the venue after two men began fighting in a disturbance shortly after 9pm.

The men were not arrested but were asked to leave the venue by security staff during the show, which aims to "celebrate the career of the world's greatest entertainer."

Aberdeen Performing Arts, which operates the Rosemount Viaduct theatre, apologised over the incident.

Customer services manager Lynn Hackett said: "We would like to extend our sincere apologies to anyone who was upset by these events and would like to reassure customers this type of behaviour and incident are extremely rare in our venues.

"Our staff are fully trained to deal with situations such as this and are active in managing challenging scenarios."

