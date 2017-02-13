  • STV
Own goal as trees planted in middle of football pitch

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie

Aberdeenshire Council says the the trees will remain in place at the park near Inverurie.

Football crazy: Locals will have to meet the council to discuss the planting. Logie Durno Village Hall and Community

Aberdeenshire Council has been criticised for planting a group of trees in the middle of a local football pitch.

Residents near Logie Durno Village Hall, near Inverurie, have found around a dozen of trees planted around the goalposts in the park in the last few days.

The pitch is used on a regular basis, with the nearby school using it for PE classes and sports days as well as the community use.

Steven Jaffray, bookings clerk of the site, only found out about the trees early last week from his son who attends the school.

He told STV News: "The Logie Durno Hall and Community committee were surprised and disappointed to find out that the trees had been planted without any form of consultation from the Aberdeenshire Council in our community park.

"We probably would have welcomed the planting of trees in an agreed appropriate area in the park (ie round the edges) but not on a used football pitch.

"We are just as baffled as anyone else as to why they have chosen the spot they have and look forward to a response and explanation from the council."

Own goal: Community group say no consultation took place. STV

A statement from the local authority apologised for the inconvenience caused by the planting but also said the trees would remain in place until meeting residents over a new arrangement.

The spokeswoman added: "It would seem that we were barking up the wrong tree with plans for this site.

"The intention was to turn over part of the area for biodiversity as anecdotally it was rarely used. However it is clear now that the community were not engaged with this plan.

"As such we are going back to first principles with them so they can help use decide what this area should be used for.

"There are full pitches immediately next to this area for community leisure use and the trees will remain on this site until we can come to an agreement with residents. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused."

