Worker crashes forklift into fence at £107m retail development
Morgan Sindall employee faces disciplinary action over incident at Marischal Square in Aberdeen.
A worker crashed a forklift into a fence on a £107m leisure and retail site in Aberdeen city centre.
The Morgan Sindall employee faces disciplinary action over the incident at Marischal Square
The construction firm said he was operating the machinery "without the proper certification".
Plans for the site had prompted opposition from some residents, although developers Muse said it would help to "rejuvenate" the 16th century Provost Skene's House and "enhance" Marischal College.
A spokesman for Morgan Sindall said: "On Monday,a forklift truck collided with fencing, within the site boundary. There was no crane involved, nor any cars or members of the public.
"The worker operating the forklift did so without the proper certification and the appropriate disciplinary proceedings have been initiated. We operate a zero tolerance approach to unauthorised use of machinery across all of our sites.
"Safety is our number one priority and while incidents like this are extremely rare, they are completely unacceptable."
