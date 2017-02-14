Worker crashes forklift into fence at £107m retail development

Morgan Sindall employee faces disciplinary action over incident at Marischal Square in Aberdeen.

Marischal Square: Plans have prompted opposition from some residents. Muse

A worker crashed a forklift into a fence on a £107m leisure and retail site in Aberdeen city centre.

The Morgan Sindall employee faces disciplinary action over the incident at Marischal Square

The construction firm said he was operating the machinery "without the proper certification".

Plans for the site had prompted opposition from some residents, although developers Muse said it would help to "rejuvenate" the 16th century Provost Skene's House and "enhance" Marischal College.

A spokesman for Morgan Sindall said: "On Monday,a forklift truck collided with fencing, within the site boundary. There was no crane involved, nor any cars or members of the public.

"The worker operating the forklift did so without the proper certification and the appropriate disciplinary proceedings have been initiated. We operate a zero tolerance approach to unauthorised use of machinery across all of our sites.

"Safety is our number one priority and while incidents like this are extremely rare, they are completely unacceptable."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.