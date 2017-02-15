Pedestrian struck by articulated lorry dies in hospital

Gerard Campbell from Elgin, Moray, hit on the A96 in the town at the weekend.

ARI: The 54-year-old succumbed to his injuries (file pic). SWNS

A pedestrian who was knocked down by an articulated lorry has died in hospital.

Gerard Campbell from Elgin was struck by the vehicle in the town at the weekend.

The 54-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident on the A96 at West Road around 12.35pm on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed he had died from his injuries the previous day.

Roads policing sergeant Colin Matheson said: "Our thoughts are obviously with family and friends of Mr Campbell at this very sad time.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information, or anyone who was at the scene at the time and has not yet spoken to the police, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101.

