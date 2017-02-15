Woman cut free from car after it flipped on to roof

The two-car crash forced the closure of the A90 at Portlethen on Wednesday.

Crash: Cars collided on the northbound carriageway (file pic). STV

A woman had to be cut free from her car after it flipped on its roof during a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway of the A90 near Portlethen at around 3pm on Wednesday.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the crash, which involved a white Ford Kuga and a white Ford Fiesta.

The fire service and ambulance were also sent to the scene.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free the woman from her car but she was not thought to be hurt.

The southbound carriageway was closed to allow for recovery.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.