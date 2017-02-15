One person dead following house fire in Lossiemouth

Emergency services were called to the scene in Elgin Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire|: Joint investigation will take place (file pic). © STV

A person has died in house fire in Lossiemouth.

Emergency services were called to the fire, in the town's Elgin Road, around 4.10pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze but one person was found dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said no further details about the deceased would be released until next of kin had been informed.

There appeared to be no suspicious circumstances around the fire, which will be investigated by police and the fire service, he added.

There were no other injuries.

As a result of the incident, the A941 was closed between Inchbroom Road and Coulardbank Road.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.