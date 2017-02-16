Man, 88, who died in blaze that tore through home named

Kenneth Hall suffered fatal injuries in the blaze in Lossiemouth on Wednesday.

Blaze: Mr Hall died at the scene. Jasper Image

An 88-year-old man who died in a fire at his home on Moray has been identified by police.

Kenneth Hall suffered fatal injuries in the blaze on Elgin Road in Lossiemouth on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman said Mr Hall was in the property when it caught fire and died of his injuries at the scene.

Detective inspector Norman Stevenson said: "My thoughts are obviously with Mr Hall's family at this very sad and difficult time.

"Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances leading up to the incident, including a joint investigation involving Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"However, early indications would suggest that there are no suspicious circumstances."

He added: "I would like to thank the local community for their patience while emergency services attended this tragic incident. Your cooperation was much appreciated."

