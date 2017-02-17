Firefighters tackle major blaze at Indian restaurant

The fire broke out at Dyce Tandoori in Dyce, Aberdeen, on Friday morning.

Fire: Crews were called at 4.45am (file pic). STV

Firefighters tackled a major fire at an Indian restaurant in the early hours of the morning.

The blaze broke out at Dyce Tandoori on Stoneywood Road in Aberdeen shortly before 5am on Friday.

Four fire engines and a height appliance were scrambled to the scene to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured and the crews were stood down at around 6am.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: "The SFRS was alerted at 4.45am on Friday to reports of a fire at a commercial property in Stoneywood Road, Dyce.

"Four fire appliances and one height appliance were mobilised to the scene.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two high powered hoses to extinguish the flames.

"There were no injuries. Crews left the scene at 6.10am after ensuring the area was made safe."

