Woman killed in collision involving baby on A92 road
They were the only occupants of the car which crashed on the road near Inverbervie.
A woman has died following a collision involving a baby in Aberdeenshire.
They were the only occupants of the car which crashed on the A92 north of Inverbervie at 11am on Saturday.
The 23-year-old suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, while the 13-month-old is being treated for minor injuries at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The crash happened at around 11am just north of Inverbervie.
"An adult and a child were involved."
The A92 has been shut between Kineff and Inverbervie.
