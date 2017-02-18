Lifeboat crew sent out to 'body' find white paper suit

The suit was spotted by helicopter and thought to be a body floating in the sea.

Lifeboat: Crew set out to recover possible body. RNLI

A lifeboat crew launched to recover a possible human body - but it turned out to be a white protective suit.

The RNLI Peterhead Tamar Lifeboat was called out after people on a commercial helicopter spotted what they thought was a body floating in the sea.

The volunteer crew carried out a plotted search of the area, around 10 miles off Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, and located the object.

However rather than finding a body they found a white paper suit similar to that which a painter might wear, floating on the water.

David Anderson, Peterhead RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat spokesman, said: "The crew were very relieved that it was not a body and very pleased with themselves for finding such a small item in a very large area of sea.

"We have no idea where it was from as it is a funny looking suit with a hood.

"It is always good to have a successful shout. The target area was quite small and to be able to find the object near the original position says a lot for the RNLI boys."

The lifeboat, called The Misses Robertson Of Kintail, launched at around 11am on Friday and returned to its berth at 1pm, having recovered the suit.

Sea conditions were calm and visibility was good during the search.

Andy Brown, Peterhead lifeboat coxswain, said: "We started a plotted search at the original reported position of the 'body', worked out the tide direction and after a number of search legs spotted the white suit.

"It was very strange because the white paper suit was spotted by a helicopter that was flying overhead, presumably it was taking the guys to offshore rigs.

"They noticed the white suit and the way you see the suit flat on the water it just looks like a man lying in the water, so it was a good call from the helicopter.

"It was a well intentioned shout though nothing came of it.

"We were pleased to find it, it's all down to good training, team work and having the proper equipment to do the job.

"We were only searching for about 21 minutes when we found the paper suit so that's pretty good."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.