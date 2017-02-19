Mother killed in crash which injured baby daughter named

Hannah Davies, 23, died when her car ran off the road and overturned in a field.

Hannah Davies: Killed in crash on A92.

The family of a woman killed in a crash which also left her baby daughter injured have thanked people who tried to save her life.

Hannah Davies, 23, died when her car ran off the road and overturned in a field near Kinneff, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday.

Her 13-month-old daughter was treated in hospital for minor injuries suffered in the crash and is now back with her family.

In a statement released on Sunday, they said: "We would like to thank the folk who stopped to try and help our daughter as well as the emergency services and the hospital."





Crash: Nissan Note left road and overturned in field. STV

Sergeant Malcolm Kinross said the investigation into the cause of the crash on the A92 is still at an early stage.

"First of all, I would say that all our thoughts are with the friends and family of Hannah at this utterly devastating time," he said.

"I would like to thank everyone who assisted at the scene.

"Our investigation is still at an early stage and I am appealing for anyone who was aware of a black Nissan Note at around 10.50am Saturday on the A92 Inverbervie to Kinneff road, to contact us on 101."

Ms Davies was from Inverbervie, near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

Inquiry: Crash investigators at the scene on Saturday. STV

