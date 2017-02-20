  • STV
  • MySTV

Pensioner murder police search roadsides one year on

STV

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead after attack in his home in Aberdeenshire.

Brian McKandie: Customers and acquaintances of mechanic revisited.
Brian McKandie: Customers and acquaintances of mechanic revisited. Police Scotland

Murder police investigating the death of a pensioner are searching roadsides near his home almost one year on.

Brian McKandie, 67, was attacked at his house in Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, on March 11, 2016 and was found dead the following day.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers have been revisiting customers and acquaintances of the self-employed mechanic and began searches of road verges on Monday.

Officers have spoken to hundreds of people and undertaken a large forensic investigation but have yet to identify the culprit.

Detective chief inspector Iain Smith said: "We continue to actively investigate the death of Mr McKandie with extensive inquiries being carried out not just in the Rothienorman area but across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

"Customers and acquaintances are being revisited, along with exploring other potential lines of inquiry.

"Next month will mark one year since Brian was found within his home, which means a whole year his family have had to deal with the fact he was taken from them in the most tragic of circumstances.

"They have lost a much-loved member of their family and just want to know why."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1366300-dna-evidence-found-six-months-after-mechanic-s-murder/ | default

It was revealed in December that officers are keen to trace the author of an anonymous letter received in the weeks following the attack which provided some information regarding the death of Mr McKandie.

Police are also trying to trace a lone man who was seen walking near the pensioner's Fairview Cottages home around the time and date of his death.

The man is described as about 6ft, of an average or medium-sized build and was wearing dark clothing and possibly a hat.

He was walking towards the nearby village of Rothienorman shortly before 1am on Saturday, March 12.

Officers are also keen to trace a burgundy or maroon estate car and two people who were seen in the area of Mr McKandie's home around the date of his death.

One of the men is aged 40-50, of heavy build with dark hair while the younger man was thought to be around 20-30, thin with blonde hair, possibly collar length.

The men and the car were seen at Mr McKandie's address between 1.30pm and 2pm on March 11.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1375486-murdered-mechanic-s-family-in-fresh-appeal-for-information/ | default

Detectives believe Mr McKandie was killed with a "heavy weapon" and said the murderer's clothes would have been blood-stained.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

In December, Mr McKandie's brother William urged anyone with information to contact police.

He said: "Christmas is traditionally a time people spend with their family and close friends, and it is exceptionally hard for us knowing that we will never see Brian again.

"It is still incredibly difficult without him, particularly at this time of year and especially given the circumstances in which he died."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.