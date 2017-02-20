Pensioner murder police search roadsides one year on

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead after attack in his home in Aberdeenshire.

Brian McKandie: Customers and acquaintances of mechanic revisited. Police Scotland

Murder police investigating the death of a pensioner are searching roadsides near his home almost one year on.

Brian McKandie, 67, was attacked at his house in Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, on March 11, 2016 and was found dead the following day.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers have been revisiting customers and acquaintances of the self-employed mechanic and began searches of road verges on Monday.

Officers have spoken to hundreds of people and undertaken a large forensic investigation but have yet to identify the culprit.

Detective chief inspector Iain Smith said: "We continue to actively investigate the death of Mr McKandie with extensive inquiries being carried out not just in the Rothienorman area but across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

"Customers and acquaintances are being revisited, along with exploring other potential lines of inquiry.

"Next month will mark one year since Brian was found within his home, which means a whole year his family have had to deal with the fact he was taken from them in the most tragic of circumstances.

"They have lost a much-loved member of their family and just want to know why."

It was revealed in December that officers are keen to trace the author of an anonymous letter received in the weeks following the attack which provided some information regarding the death of Mr McKandie.



Police are also trying to trace a lone man who was seen walking near the pensioner's Fairview Cottages home around the time and date of his death.

The man is described as about 6ft, of an average or medium-sized build and was wearing dark clothing and possibly a hat.

He was walking towards the nearby village of Rothienorman shortly before 1am on Saturday, March 12.

Officers are also keen to trace a burgundy or maroon estate car and two people who were seen in the area of Mr McKandie's home around the date of his death.

One of the men is aged 40-50, of heavy build with dark hair while the younger man was thought to be around 20-30, thin with blonde hair, possibly collar length.

The men and the car were seen at Mr McKandie's address between 1.30pm and 2pm on March 11.

Detectives believe Mr McKandie was killed with a "heavy weapon" and said the murderer's clothes would have been blood-stained.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

In December, Mr McKandie's brother William urged anyone with information to contact police.

He said: "Christmas is traditionally a time people spend with their family and close friends, and it is exceptionally hard for us knowing that we will never see Brian again.

"It is still incredibly difficult without him, particularly at this time of year and especially given the circumstances in which he died."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

