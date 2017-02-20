Bomb squad called after unexploded device found in flat

Police request experts from bomb disposal unit after discovery in Ballater.

Bomb disposal: Explosives experts called to block of flats in Ballater. © SWNS Group

An unexploded device has forced residents to be evacuated from a block of flats.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Monday morning in Ballater, Aberdeenshire, after the device was discovered in a property.

Residents were forced to leave their homes on Braichlie Road as police sealed off the area and called in the bomb disposal squad.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw said: "One building has been evacuated while inquiries are ongoing, however, there is nothing to suggest that there is any threat to the public.

"I would like to thank those affected for their patience. Officers will be in attendance for some time until we establish exactly what the item is.

"Further details will be released when available."

