Divers explore remains of German warships in Scapa Flow

More than 70 vessels from the German fleet were scuttled or beached off Orkney.

Scapa Flow: Divers explore debris from the wrecks. Bob Anderson/UHI Archaeology Institute

Divers are exploring the remains of German warships sunk in Scotland after the First World War.

More than 70 vessels from the German High Seas Fleet were scuttled or beached in the Scapa Flow, Orkney, at the end of the conflict.

A number of ships were salvaged from the 1920s onwards, leaving debris scattered across the seabed.

Divers from the Orkney Research Centre for Archaeology began exploring the remains on Friday with the aim of identifying which vessels the remains came from.

They also hope to uncover the fate of lost ships.

Remains: Marine divers examine German warships. Bob Anderson/UHI Archaeology Institute

Sunken: Debris has lain undisturbed for decades. Bob Anderson/UHI Archaeology Institute

Salvaged: Some of the remains are in a poor condition. Bob Anderson/UHI Archaeology Institute

A spokesman said: "Under a clearing blue sky, the team sailed out into Scapa Flow on Friday on board the MV Halton to complete the second phase of the German High Seas Fleet Scrap Sites project.

"Concentrating on sites located through side scan sonar survey completed in phase one, the archaeologists recorded and documented extensive remains of the First World War fleet that still lie on the seabed.

"The conditions underwater were perfect and visibility was good, allowing the divers to take some excellent photographs and video footage while recording and surveying the wreckage left behind following the inter-war salvage efforts on the scuttled German High Seas Fleet."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.