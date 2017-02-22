Train crashes into tree which had fallen onto track

Incident happened on outskirts of Inverurie at around 11am on Wednesday.

Inverurie: ScotRail train struck tree. Steve King

A train has collided with a fallen tree in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Inverurie at around 11am on Wednesday.

The line is expected to be blocked until 2.30pm and replacement buses have been organised.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the collision near the former International Paper mill.

ScotRail tweeted: "Due to a broken down train between Inverurie and Dyce the line is blocked.

"Disruption is expected until 12.30pm."

Damaged: Impact crumpled train's metal bumper. Steve King

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.