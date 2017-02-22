Train crashes into tree which had fallen onto track
Incident happened on outskirts of Inverurie at around 11am on Wednesday.
A train has collided with a fallen tree in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened on the outskirts of Inverurie at around 11am on Wednesday.
The line is expected to be blocked until 2.30pm and replacement buses have been organised.
Nobody is believed to have been injured in the collision near the former International Paper mill.
ScotRail tweeted: "Due to a broken down train between Inverurie and Dyce the line is blocked.
"Disruption is expected until 12.30pm."
