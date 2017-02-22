Council's £3m arts centre overspend slammed in report

The Treasure Hub in Aberdeen was originally expected to open in 2014 and cost £3.6m.

Treasure Hub: The long-delayed centre will be used to store art (file pic). STV

Aberdeen City Council's handling of an arts project which ran more than £3m over budget and launched two years late has been slammed.

The Treasure Hub was expected to open in late 2014 and cost £3.6m but a series of delays pushed the final budget up to at least £6.5m, as reported by STV News last April.

A damning new report says the local authority "vastly underestimated" the cost of the facility, which will be used to store art not on public display.

Finances were "not controlled" and the project manager was unclear about their role and responsibilities, according to the council's head of performance Euan Couperwhite.

The project was "significantly" delayed when a dispute with insurers forced the local authority to redesign the building's sprinkler system.

The report also reveals the council has spent nearly £340,000 storing its art collection with a private firm while the city's gallery is shut for a £30m revamp.

Politicians were warned of the need for a council-owned storage facility as far back as 2009.

The increased budget has been partly offset by £94,000 worth of savings made during the art gallery's last full year of operation before it closed in early 2015.

The Treasure Hub - which was named by local school pupils - was officially opened in November.

The art gallery is scheduled to reopen this winter.

