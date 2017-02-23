Hairdryers used to turn up heat on speeding drivers

Villagers in Hopeman, Moray, mimic traffic police to target fast motorists.

Speed guns: Villagers have resorted to 'desperate measure'. SWNS

Residents of a village in Moray are using hairdryers as pretend speed guns to target fast drivers.

They have taken the action after repeatedly witnessing motorists ignoring the 30mph limit on the B road.

Members of the community in Hopeman, Moray, have taken to the roadside in fluorescent jackets and are using hairdryers as pretend speed guns.

Councillor Dennis Slater, who lives in the village, said: "The speeding is just outrageous and we've been working closely with the police who have been doing their best.

"But the locals have taken the law into their own hands. It's gotten to the point where you see kids standing at the side of the road with hairdryers.

"It's a desperate measure that the local people and children are taking. They are putting on hi-vis jackets and mimicking speed cameras with hairdryers. It lets you see the desperation."

He added: "We have an action group set up and the kids are getting involved as well. I think it highlights the message we are trying to get out about speeding.

"We are not waiting for a fatality. We want something done now. I'm really pleading with drivers to slow down.

"It's especially dangerous when kids are making their way to school."

Campaign: Councillor Dennis Slater in warning over speeds. SWNS

Mother-of-three Carmen Gillies, 38, said her children have drawn laminated 30mph signs to attach to lampposts outside their home to remind drivers to obey the law.

With no pavement on the family's side of the street, their driveway has become an impromptu bus stop for children in the evenings.

Mrs Gillies said: "I've heard of people standing with hairdryers in the street to get people to slow down.

"It might all sound like a joke but these are the sorts of lengths we have to go to to make sure our children are safe.

"The main worry is crossing the road. It's the main road through Hopeman and people just don't slow down.

"We want to do anything we can to stop an accident before it happens. We want to take action now if it's preventable."

Constable Roy Cook from the Lossiemouth policing team insisted regular spot checks were done in the area.

He said: "We have had a number of complaints regarding speeding in Hopeman, which we will continue to address.

"This aligns with one of our priorities and supports Operation Cedar, which concentrates on reducing the number of serious and fatal traffic incidents in the north-east.

"Offenders will be dealt with by either warnings, the offer of a fixed penalty or a report to the procurator fiscal."

Hairdryer: The tactic is designed to warn fast motorists. SWNS

