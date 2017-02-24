Man detained by murder police over pensioner's death

Brian McKandie was found dead in his Aberdeenshire home in March last year.

Brian McKandie: The pensioner was found dead in his home. Police Scotland

A man has been detained by police investigating the alleged murder of a pensioner in Aberdeenshire almost a year ago.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his Rothienorman home on Saturday March 12 last year.

Police Scotland confirmed on Friday a man was currently in custody over Mr McKandie's death.

A spokesman said: "A 23-year-old man has been detained and is assisting with inquiries."

Earlier this week, the force reiterated an appeal for information over the death of the self-employed mechanic.

Police had carried out searches of roadside verges near to Mr McKandie's house at Fairview Cottages in Badenscoth as part of the re-appeal.