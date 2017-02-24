Man charged over death of pensioner Brian McKandie

The 67-year-old's body was found at his home in Aberdeenshire in March 2016.

Brian McKandie: Pensioner was found dead almost a year ago. Police Scotland

A man has been charged over the death of a pensioner almost a year ago.

Brian McKandie's body was found at his home in Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, on March 12, 2016.

A 23-year-old man from the same area was charged over the 67-year-old's death on Friday.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, February 27.

Detective chief inspector Iain Smith, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "This has been a lengthy and complex investigation which has involved significant resources from across Police Scotland.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and police activity will continue in the area."

