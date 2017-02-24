Suspected Second World War explosive found on beach

A section of Aberdeen beach has been closed off after the discovery on Friday.

Aberdeen beach: Area cordoned-off by police (file pic). STV

A suspected Second World War explosive has been discovered on Aberdeen beach.

Police have cordoned-off the area where the device was found off Accommodation Road in Bridge of Don.

The ordnance was found by a member of the public on Friday morning.



A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Suspected ordnance was found at the Bridge of Don end of Aberdeen beach. There is a cordon in place at the moment. We were alerted by a call from a member of the public."

A wartime rifle grenade found on a beach in the Highlands was blown up on Wednesday.

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts were scrambled from Faslane after children were found playing with the live explosive on Rosemarkie Beach on Tuesday.

