Cat left alone in home had to be fed through letter box

STV

Caasi McCrindle, of Elgin, Moray, banned from owning pets over neglect.

Locked in: Albus was left alone in home.
Locked in: Albus was left alone in home. Scottish SPCA

A cat abandoned without food or water for at least two days had to be fed through a letter box.

Caasi McCrindle, 25, of Elgin, Moray, was banned from owning pets at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday after locking the feline inside her home.

Albus was found by the Scottish SPCA after the animal charity was alerted by a member of the public.

Senior inspector Alison Simpson said the cat had begun destroying furniture in a search for food and had to be fed through a letterbox.

"We welcome the fact that McCrindle has been dealt with by the court and the sentence handed down," she said.

"We hope she will give serious consideration about her suitability to care for other animals in the future.

"We hope this sends out a significant message that it is totally unacceptable for people to leave animals unattended without consequences.

"This cat was lucky that a concerned member of the public alerted us to the situation".

Albus went from weighing 2.9kg to 3.8kg in ten days after being taken into the Scottish SPCA's care.

McCrindle was given a £320 fine and banned from owning animals for two years.

Rubbish: House was left strewn with waste.
Rubbish: House was left strewn with waste. Scottish SPCA

