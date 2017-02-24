Teenager injured in mountain biking accident in forest

The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the crash outside Aberdeen.

Kirkhill Forest: Emergency services went to boy's aid on Friday. © Google 2017

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after a mountain bike accident in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called on Friday afternoon to the crash at Kirkhill Forest, just outside Aberdeen.

The 14-year-old was taken by paramedics to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for his injuries.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 12.37pm to attend at incident at Kirkhill Forest, Blackburn.

"We dispatched one paramedic response unit and one ambulance.

"A male patient in his teens was taken to Aberdeen Royal."

