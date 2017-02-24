Driver caused teenage friend's death days after test

Calvin McRobb, 20, lost control of his car on a double bend while over the speed limit.

Court: McRobb pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving (file pic). PA

A young man caused his teenage friend's death in a car crash just two days after passing his driving test.

Calvin McRobb, 20, of Creel Road, Cove, Aberdeen, lost control of his Citroen C2 on a double bend on the A947 Dyce to Newmachar road in Aberdeenshire.

He crashed into a Seat Leon travelling in the opposite direction driving at speeds over the 60mph limit in the early hours of March 12 last year.

His 17-year-old passenger, Benjamin Waterfield, suffered extensive injuries and died the following day in hospital.

Another passenger, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, was also injured along with the 23-year-old driver of the other car.

McRobb pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to causing his friend's death by driving carelessly on the country road.

Depute fiscal David Barclay said the novice driver had been asked by another friend to pick up the 16-year-old girl from a party in Newmachar and take her home.

He said the driver of the Seat Leon had slowed down on the approach to the double bend and then saw the passenger side of the other vehicle coming towards him.

The two cars collided and there was a "loud bang".

Mr Barclay said the schoolgirl had been concerned about the speed McRobb was travelling when she was in the car and said: "She felt frightened. She asked him to slow down but he did not do so."

He said the girl was about to call her friend to let her know she wanted out of the car just before the crash happened.

Mr Barclay said: "She closed her eyes and the next thing she remembers is being in a lot of pain."

He said her legs ended up trapped by the seat in front of her following the collision.

Mr Waterfield was unconscious with multiple fractures and soft tissue injuries when he was taken to hospital.

There was no pulse in his wrist and only a faint pulse in his neck which indicated he had probably suffered severe blood loss.

He died the following day when his family gave permission to switch off his life support machine in hospital.

The court heard the Citroen had undergone several modifications, including a lowered suspension and had non-standard tyres fitted to the vehicle.

McRobb had not carried out the work himself and bought the car with the modifications but those were not found to have contributed to the collision.

Defence lawyer David Moggach said his client accepted he was driving too fast.

He stressed McRobb would have slowed down the vehicle had he been aware one of the passengers was concerned about his speed.

Sentence was deferred for background reports until later this year.

Mr Waterfield's mother, Sarah, said her son had been robbed of his future after the court hearing.

The 46-year-old said: "All I want is justice for my son. I've lost the future for him.

"He had just worked out what he wanted to do with the rest of his life. He wanted to join the army. He was looking forward to life. I miss the joking and laughing."

"The injuries he suffered were on every single part of his body from head to toe so it wasn't a slow impact - it was fast."

She added: "Having to switch off the machines - letting my son go - was the hardest thing I've had to do in the world.

"I shouldn't have to bury my son because he (McRobb) was driving too fast having past his test two days before."

