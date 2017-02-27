Man detained over serious assault on Aberdeen street

The alleged victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Incident: The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries (file pic). STV

A man has been detained by police after another man suffered serious injuries in an alleged assault on an Aberdeen street.

Police were called to King Street, near St Clair Street, after reports of an assault at around 5.45pm on Sunday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Officers said that a 36-year-old man was detained a short time later and inquiries are continuing.

Detective Inspector Finn McPhail said: "I would to thank the public for their patience while this incident was dealt with.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to stress that this has been a contained and isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."

