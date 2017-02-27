Man charged with assault after man injured on street

A 29-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after incident on King Street.

King Street: Man suffered serious injuries (file pic). Bill Harrison

A man has been charged with assault after a man was injured on a street in Aberdeen.

A 29-year-old man was left with serious injuries following an alleged attack on King Street on Sunday.

He was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A 36-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A man has been charged and is anticipated to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

"A 29-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.