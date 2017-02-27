Football legends and singing stars in 'Hall of Heroes'

Almost 2000 people voted for their favourite Aberdonians to feature in the exhibit.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Football legend to feature in Hall of Heroes. SNS Group

Football legend Sir Alex Ferguson will join singer Annie Lennox in Aberdeen's Hall of Heroes.

Almost 2000 people voted for their favourite Aberdonians from a list of 50 set out by the city council.

The top ten will be given pride of place in the exhibit at Provost Skene's House, which is being given a £1.5m revamp.

Scotland the What? comedians Buff Hardie, George Donald and Steven Robertson will be included, along with musician Dame Evelyn Glennie and footballer Denis Law.

The Aberdeen-born former Manchester United striker said: "It's wonderful to have been selected for the Hall of Heroes.

"The new attraction sounds great. I try to visit Aberdeen two or three times a year, always with the family.

"The city will always be home. When people ask me what team I support, I say Aberdeen."

Annie Lennox: Singer will appear alongside Dame Evelyn Glennie.

Surviving Scotland the What? member Buff Hardie said: "My dear friends and colleagues, Steve Robertson and George Donald, who sadly are no longer with us, would have been as gratified as I am by this success.

"We had great fun creating and performing the shows, and this vote would suggest that the Fittie folk, Kitty folk, country folk and city folk who came to see them had shared that enjoyment."

As well as the ten main stars, 100 distinguished Aberdonians will feature in the exhibition in some form.

Aberdeen's Hall of Heroes

Scotland the What? (Comedians George Donald, Buff Hardie, Steven Robertson)

Theatre director Annie Inglis

Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox

Percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie

Football manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Footballer Denis Law

Author Stuart MacBride

University of Aberdeen founder Bishop William Elphinstone

Doctor Dugald Baird

Doctor May Baird

Dame Glennie said: "I am hugely honoured to have been selected as one of the featured subjects for the Provost Skene's House attraction and for the Hall of Heroes.

"It has been amazing to follow the exciting developments that have been done by Aberdeen City Council over the last few years.

"This is resulting in a vibrant cityscape growth, thus helping to continue Aberdeen's stature in a global way."

Evelyn Glennie: Percussionist is one of the ten stars. Jim Callaghan

