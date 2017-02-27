Man in court charged with murder of Brian McKandie

The pensioner was found dead in his Aberdeenshire home almost a year ago.

Court: Mr McKandie died last year. Police Scotland

A man has appeared in court charged with murder, almost a year after a pensioner was found dead in his rural home.

Steven Sidebottom, 23, was arrested on Thursday following a major police investigation into the death of Brian McKandie involving teams of specialist officers from across Scotland.

The body of the 67-year-old was discovered in his Badenscoth bungalow at the side of a country road leading to Rothienorman on March 12 last year.

Police launched a major search for his alleged killer taking more than 900 statements from people living in the remote community where the pensioner lived in Aberdeenshire.

Sidebottom, who lives in the Inverurie area, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday charged with murder, robbery and the theft of a vehicle.

He has also been charged with a sexual offence, wilful fire raising and three charges of theft.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

Mr McKandie worked as a self-employed mechanic fixing cars and other electrical items for neighbours and local residents.

On Friday Detective chief inspector Iain Smith, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, thanked the public for their assistance during the investigation.

He said: "This has been a lengthy and complex investigation which has involved significant resources from across Police Scotland.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and police activity will continue in the area."