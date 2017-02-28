Boy, 14, charged after deliberate police car blaze
The vehicle was set alight outside an Aberdeen police office last weekend.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a police car was set alight in Aberdeen.
The blaze broke out on Greenfern Place, near the city's Mastrick Police Station, on February 19.
Police confirmed on Tuesday that a 14-year-old boy had been charged with wilful fire-raising.
Detective Constable Jonathan Spence said: "Our enquiries continue in relation to this matter and anyone with further information about the incident is encouraged to come forward."
Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
