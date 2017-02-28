More than £2m to transform Union Street in Aberdeen
City centre landlords can now apply for grants to refurbish dilapidated buildings.
Union Street in Aberdeen is in line for a makeover worth more than £2m.
Landlords in the city centre can now apply for grants to refurbish dilapidated buildings.
Historic Environment Scotland has awarded the scheme £1.2m, which has been matched by the council.
Building owners will also be expected to contribute to the cost of works.
Council finance convener Willie Young: "We're delighted that Historic Environment Scotland has recognised the council's commitment to Union Street.
"Conserving our heritage is part of the city centre masterplan's vision and the scheme promises to go a long way towards turning that aspiration into reality."
The funding is in addition to £1m already being spent on improving Union Street.
