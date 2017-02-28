Man and woman charged with theft from charity shop

More than £1000 was reported missing from Daniel's Place on Low Street in Banff.

Two people have been charged with stealing cash from a charity shop in Aberdeenshire.

More than £1000 was reported missing from Daniel's Place on Low Street in Banff on February 12.

The charity works to support needy and vulnerable people in the north east of Scotland.

A 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man from the Banff area are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

They have also been charged with the theft of charity money from another business nearby.

Detective constable Kate Coyle said: "I would like to thank the local community for their support and for all information provided to police throughout this investigation."

