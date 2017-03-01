Man charged over robbery at Aberdeenshire newsagent
Raid on the store in Boddam, near Peterhead, was reported on Tuesday afternoon.
A man has been charged after a robbery at a newsagent in an Aberdeenshire village.
The incident at the Londis Store near Claymore Crescent, Boddam, took place on Tuesday at around 2.30pm.
Officers confirmed that they had arrested and charged a 33-year-old man in connection with the raid.
Police said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "I'd like to thank the local community for their patience while enquiries were carried out and to all those who provided police with information."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.