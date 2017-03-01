Man charged over robbery at Aberdeenshire newsagent

Raid on the store in Boddam, near Peterhead, was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Incident: Man due in court on Thursday (file pic).

A man has been charged after a robbery at a newsagent in an Aberdeenshire village.

The incident at the Londis Store near Claymore Crescent, Boddam, took place on Tuesday at around 2.30pm.

Officers confirmed that they had arrested and charged a 33-year-old man in connection with the raid.

Police said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "I'd like to thank the local community for their patience while enquiries were carried out and to all those who provided police with information."

