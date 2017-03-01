Police van crashes with car forcing major road to close

Part of the A90 closed throughout the night after collision shortly before midnight.

Crash: The road has been closed for more than eight hours (file pic). STV

A serious crash involving a police dog handler van and a car has led to the closure of a major north-east route.

The collision happened on the A90 near the junction for Auchiries, Aberdeenshire, shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The road was closed between the north and south entrances to Cruden Bay throughout the night to allow for investigation work.

Details of injuries have not yet been released by police.

Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to take extra care.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.