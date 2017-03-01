Police dog handler fighting for life after crash on A90

Officer, 46, in critical condition after crash between police dog van and car.

Crash: Dog handler injured in collision. Brian Smith/JasperImage

A police dog handler is fighting for his life following a crash on the A90.

The collision between Police Scotland a dog van and a Vauxhall Astra happened at Auchiries near Peterhead in Aberdeenshire at 11.50pm on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old officer is in a critical condition and is receiving treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Two dogs were inside the van at the time of the crash but neither is believed to be seriously injured.

The 58-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Astra is in a stable condition.

Road policing inspector Jon Barron said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances of this crash are obviously still at an early stage.

"I would be very keen to speak with anyone who may have seen either vehicle shortly beforehand, or anyone who witnessed the collision and who hasn't yet been spoken to by police. Please contact us on 101."

The A90 was shut for several hours following the crash but has since reopened.

