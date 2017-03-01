Vandals target bowling club in deliberate fire attack

A storage area was gutted by the blaze during break-in on Grandholm Drive, Aberdeen.

Blaze: Bowling club badly damaged (file pic). PA

A fire set by vandals has destroyed part of an Aberdeen bowling club.

A storage area at the rear of Grandholm Bowling Club was gutted in the blaze on Monday.

The inside of the Grandholm Drive building was also vandalised during the break-in.

Investigating officer Heather Taylor said: "From enquiries it would appear that the fire was deliberately set at the rear of the building, destroying a storage area.

"The clubhouse was also entered and there was damage to various items within.

"It goes without saying that the deliberate starting of fires is completely unacceptable and creates an obvious risk to those setting the fire as well as to residents or businesses in nearby buildings."

Bridge of Don community policing inspector Gary Spark said: "This incident could have had far more serious consequences and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

"If anyone saw or knows anything about this incident I would urge them to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

