Man 'exposed himself to children at open air pool'

Alexander Shepherd also allegedly engaged in a solo sex act at Stonehaven Pool.

Stonehaven pool: Man on trial over 'sex acts' (file pic). STV

A man has gone on trial accused of exposing himself to children at a swimming pool.

Alexander Shepherd, 61, also allegedly engaged in a solo sex act in the shower area of the open air pool in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, one 12-year-old, who cannot be named, said they saw a man with grey hair and red blotches all over his body in the changing rooms.

They said the man was "squeezing his private parts" and looking at the youth and their teenage cousin while they showered last summer.

Meanwhile, Gary Gracie, 29, said he noticed someone who concerned him in the shower area while he visited the pool with his son on another occasion in August.

Shepherd, from Aberdeen, faces two charges of intentionally exposing himself in a sexual manner to children on August 6 and August 17 last year.

He is also alleged to have engaged in a solo sex act in the presence of children on June 26, 2016. The trial is due to continue later this year.

