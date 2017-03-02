Three men charged over £400,000 online fraud operation

It follows a series of raids in Aberdeen, Manchester and Milton Keynes on Monday.

Online: Raids took place in early hours (file pic). Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Three men have been charged over a £400,000 online fraud and money laundering operation.

It follows a series of raids at properties in Aberdeen, Manchester and Milton Keynes in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two men from Aberdeen, aged 36 and 39, and a 40-year-old man from Manchester are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Detective inspector Iain McPhail, of Police Scotland's economic crime and financial investigation unit, said: "I would urge people to always be on your guard when you are contacted by email or by telephone by someone claiming to be from your bank, supplier of goods to your business or indeed any other company such as an electricity supplier, and especially if the call involves transferring money, providing or confirming your bank details.

"I cannot emphasise enough, if you have the slightest doubt, attend your bank in person or highlight it to other members of your business. Do not provide your details over the telephone or the computer.

"Anyone who has any concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101."

